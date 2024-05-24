Summer reading programs begin at local libraries

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The Hoover Library summer reading program begins with a special event at the library on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Schools out and it's time for summer fun!

Summer Reading registration is now open at the North Shelby and Mt Laurel libraries

On Friday, May 31 from 4-6 p.m., the Mt Laurel Library will host its Summer Reading Kick Off Party with cupcakes, root beer floats, crafts and more.

On Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m., the North Shelby Library will host Summer Reading Kick Off: Nature On Wheels. See a presentation of Alabama Animals and enjoy snacks and door prizes.

Registration for both programs be completed at: northshelbyreads.readsquared.com.

Here is a list of the special events that each library will be having throughout the summer: