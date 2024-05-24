Summer reading programs begin at local libraries

Schools out and it's time for summer fun!

Summer Reading registration is now open at the North Shelby and Mt Laurel libraries

On Friday, May 31 from 4-6 p.m., the Mt Laurel Library will host its Summer Reading Kick Off Party with cupcakes, root beer floats, crafts and more.

On Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m., the North Shelby Library will host Summer Reading Kick Off: Nature On Wheels. See a presentation of Alabama Animals and enjoy snacks and door prizes.

Registration for both programs be completed at: northshelbyreads.readsquared.com.

Here is a list of the special events that each library will be having throughout the summer: