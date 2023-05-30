Summer reading programs kick off at local libraries

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vanessa Warner. Guests enjoy a show during the 2021 summer reading program at the North Shelby Library.

Local libraries are gearing up for the return of their summer reading programs.

At the North Shelby Library and Mt Laurel Library, the theme will be All Together Now. Youth services librarian Vanessa Warner said that sums up how the library employees feel about spending the summer with their patrons.

“We have planned many fun activities for children, teens and adults,” Warner said. “In addition, the North Shelby Library’s Children’s Department is back in its original location with an exciting new look, and we can’t wait to have our kids and their families enjoy it this summer.”

The Mt Laurel Library will kick off summer reading with cupcakes, slushies, crafts and more on Friday, June 2, from 4 to 6 p.m.

The North Shelby Library’s summer reading kickoff will be on Saturday, June 3, at 11 a.m. It will feature Hoop for Fitness at the library.

Several favorite performers are returning this summer, including Animal Tales, Lee Bryan (“That Puppet Guy”), Mr. Larry the Magician and more. The annual LEGO competition will return to in-person judging. There will be crafts, STEM programs, story times, video game tournaments, obstacle courses, painting, food and more.

Now that the children’s department at the North Shelby Library is back in its original area, larger programs at the library will be held in the first floor meeting room. The teen department is holding a Super Smash Tournament Series that will take place throughout the summer. All of the information can be found on the library’s calendar.

In addition to the programming, summer reading participants will be able to log their reading and activities through the libraries’ online logging program, READsquared. There will be a program for children (birth through fifth grade), teens (sixth through 12th grade) and adults (ages 18 and older).

“Children participating in the online reading program will log reading and activities to work toward a personal point goal and earn brag tags along the way. In addition, all the points they earn will contribute to a cumulative goal that will allow the libraries to host the second annual Mega Ice Cream Party at each location,” Warner said.

Participating teens will work toward a cumulative point goal in order to earn a Sugar Rush Party just for teens, and participating adults will earn chances to win prizes.

“Summer reading programs are crucial to supporting the literacy and enrichment of our community,” Warner said. “North Shelby Library and Mt Laurel Library would not be able to make these programs possible without the support of our many sponsors, such as Indian Springs Village, The Friends of the North Shelby Library, The Friends of the Mt Laurel Library and so many more.”

Chelsea Public Library

Amy Mayfield was recently hired as the new children’s services librarian at the Chelsea Public Library. She said this year’s summer reading will feature a superhero theme: Reading is My Superpower.

Mayfield said there will be plenty of reading and prizes this summer, along with lots of fun programming. At the Chelsea Community Center, movies will be shown on Tuesdays at 1 p.m.:

June 6: “DC League of Super Pets”

June 13: “Minions: Rise of Gru”

June 20: “Puss in Boots”

June 27: “The Incredibles”

July 4: No movie

July 11: “Lego Batman”

July 18: “The Bad Guys”

July 25: “Paws of Fury”

Shows or craft days will be held on Wednesdays at 2 p.m.:

June 7: Gene Cordova (comedian)

June 14: Doc Magic

June 21: Didgeridoo Down Under

June 28: Red Mountain Theatre

July 5: D.I.Y. Superhero Shield

July 12: D.I.Y. Cape

July 19: Super Slime

July 26: Superhero Training Camp

Other regular programming at the Chelsea Library throughout the summer will include: