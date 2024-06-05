Summer Staycation: Explore activities in and around the US 280 corridor for the whole family

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Hannah Ray, 5, jumps off a block on the fitness court at Veterans Park as she and Mollie Maxie play. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Dax Bishop moves across a bridge on the obstacle course at the inflatable aquapark located off Alabama 119 at Oak Mountain State Park. Prev Next

As the days get longer, there’s more time to pack in all the fun the Chelsea and north Shelby County area has to offer. Check out some of the things you can do this summer that are close to home.

Try your hand at pickleball

If you haven’t picked up a pickleball paddle yet but have been wanting to, now is a great time — and the number of courts is constantly growing. You can find them in neighborhoods, parks and churches, and many are open to the public, including Veterans Park in Hoover, which has eight new outdoor courts.

The Chelsea Community Center also has courts. A beginner lesson is required to play leagues and open play. The cost is $10 for a group lesson, $20 for semi-private and $25 for private. Registration is required and can be completed at Chelsea Community Center. For questions, call 205-677-2052.

Splash and play

With summer heating up, it’s the perfect time to get the kids out to try the Splash Pad at Melrose Park, located behind the Chelsea Community Center. It offers inclusive play for all ages and ability levels and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. Wristbands are $2 and are good for the entire day.

For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com or call 205-677-7040. Other splash pad options are located in Pelham and Hoover.

Get back in the saddle

Oak Mountain State Park is home to approximately 25 miles of horseback riding trails, with more being added. Some of the trails travel along the edge of the lake, some are in the valley's lush hardwood forest and others travel the pine-studded ridges. Bring your own horse or visit The Rusted Roof Barn for guided trail rides and horseback riding lessons. Visit alapark.com for more information.

Explore local libraries

Hoover, North Shelby, Mt Laurel and Chelsea libraries will each have their own summer reading program. Hoover kicks off its program on May 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. with family crafts and games. North Shelby Library will have early registration for summer reading from May 28 to June 2. Chelsea Library’s registration begins May 29. Mt Laurel will host a summer reading kickoff party on May 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Visit hooverlibrary.org, northshelbylibrary.org or cityofchelsea.com/calendar for information on your local library’s program.

Get out on the trails

Shelby County is home to miles and miles of hiking and biking trails. You can visit Dunnavant Valley Park, Double Oak Park, and Oak Mountain State Park and Veterans Park on Valleydale Road, all on the north side of the county. Check this list for more options in the area: shelbyal.com/878/Trails.

Spend a day at Veterans Park

There’s a lot more to do than walking or running the 5K cross-country trail at the 82-acre Veterans Park in Hoover. The park features playgrounds, beach volleyball courts, two pavilions, a lake, pond, playground, eight new pickleball courts and an outdoor gym. Bring a pole and go fishing or enjoy a family picnic. For more details, visit hooveral.org/677/Veterans-Park.

Have a climbing adventure

If you prefer to do some climbing indoors, visit High Point Climbing & Fitness in Inverness, which features 25,000 square feet of indoor rope climbing and bouldering. There is even a Kid Zone for young climbers. They also offer yoga and fitness classes and birthday parties. Visitors can purchase day passes, but summer camps and memberships are also available. For more information, go to highpointclimbing.com.

Shoot some arrows

There are several places you can try out your skills with a bow this summer around the U.S. 280 corridor. Chelsea Archery Park offers beginner and intermediate archery classes for ages 9 and older and is open seven days a week. For more information, visit cityofchelsea.com/356/Archery.

A community archery park is also located inside Oak Mountain State Park. The archery park is open year-round during daylight hours for recreational shooting, competitive tournaments and outdoor educational programming. Users ages 16-64 need a valid hunting, heritage, fishing or WMA license to shoot. Visit alapark.com to learn more.

Get out on the water

Beat the summer heat by spending some time on the water.

A short drive away is Cahaba River Park in Helena. Outdoor activities at the park include canoeing/kayaking, fishing, hiking and walking trails, mountain biking and swimming. More details are available at alabamaforeverwild.com.

Oak Mountain State Park offers two sandy beaches for visitors to enjoy, one located on Terrace Drive and another off of Double Oak Lake. Flipside Watersports, located at the park’s Alabama 119 entrance, features wakeboarding, an inflatable aquapark, vessel rentals and more. See flipsideal.com for more information.

Guided canoe trips can be booked with the Cahaba River Society by going to cahabariversociety.org/canoe.

Express your creativity

The Shelby Arts Council will offer a variety of summer classes for kids, including musical theater camp and an art camp. There are also options for adult classes. See more at shelbycountyartscouncil.com/classes.

Painting with a Twist, located in the Lee Branch shopping center, also offers painting classes for all ages. Check their online calendar at paintingwithatwist.com.

Catch a show

The Shelby Arts Council has several concerts lined up this summer at its Song Theater in Columbiana, including Sean of the South’s “On Air” series. Find dates and times at shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Oak Mountain Amphitheater has announced their lineup of summer shows that include: 21 Savage, Hootie & the Blowfish, Third Eye Blind, Barbie: The Movie in Concert, Limp Bizkit, Creed, Train, Live and more. Visit oakmountainamp.com/shows for show dates and tickets.

Old Town Live in Helena has several shows this season including Lauren Alaina / Chase Wright, Celebrate America with Drivin N Cryin and The Vegabonds.