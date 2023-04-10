Summit to host 6th annual Fido Fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Summit Birmingham

The Summit Birmingham will host its 6th annual Fido Fest event on Saturday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Partnering with local friends and retailers, The Summit has created an afternoon that celebrates our four-legged friends and benefits The Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS.)

“The GBHS is a proud partner of Fido Fest. Our organization took in 21,000 abused, neglected and homeless animals last year-we look forward to once again spreading our mission and finding homes for dogs at Fido Fest 2023” said Stephanie Salvago, Director of Marketing with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

This year’s event will include live music from local artist Tim Brice, face painters, caricature artists, food trucks, lawn games, pet-friendly vendors, on-site dog adoptions with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, and numerous activities for pets and guests to enjoy.

The event is free and open to the public (all dogs must be leashed.) For more information, please visit thesummitbirmingham.com or gbhs.com or call The Summit Guest Service Office at 205-967-0111.