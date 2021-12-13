Tax revenue numbers exceeding predictions

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Sales, rental, highway and lodging taxes all have positive budget variances for the first two months of fiscal year 2022.

During the Dec. 13 Shelby County Commission meeting, CFO Cheryl Naugher shared that the county is about 30% above budget, which she says is encouraging and hopes that it continues.

Sales tax was up 31 percent; rental tax was up 11 percent; lodging tax was up 37 percent and the highway gas tax was up almost five percent.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said that the county is able to develop two parks based on the positive variances alone.

“With almost $900,000 in the first 60 days is somewhat incredible,” he said. “But we do not believe it will last forever.”

Resolutions approved by the commission during the meeting included:

Sheriff's Office vehicle graphics to SNG signs, Inc.

A liquid aluminum sulfate bid to Affinity Chemical, LLC

Ortho-polyphosphate blend liquid bid for water services to Carus Corporation

Approval for Cahaba River Park expansion to add more hiking and mountain bike trails and add another pavilion. This will maximize the previously approved grant received from the recreation trails program.

Approval for Shelby County to submit an application for the use of funds from the Detection & MItigation of COVID-19 in Confinement Facilities award at the Shelby County Jail and Shelby County Regional Juvenile Facility.

Approval of the annual right of way use agreement with Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative regarding a fiber-based broadband system in the county.

The commission approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Oak House, located at 300 Carlow Lane in Dunnavant Valley. Owner Travis Grappo and his partner Oliver Robinson were in attendance at the meeting. Grappo said he was extremely grateful and excited to bring his restaurant to Dunnavant Valley and plans to open Jan. 11.

County Engineer Randy Cole said that all the road projects are moving along well and the resurfacing projects are complete. He added that bridge projects are going wide open and everything is on schedule.

Tax Commissioner Don Armstrong announced that the tax office will be open last week of the year, including Dec. 31, for residents to pay their taxes.

The next Shelby County Commission meeting will be held Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.