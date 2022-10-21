The Church at Brook Hills to host Trunk or Treat

× 1 of 5 Expand Laura Chramer 20211030 Brook Hills Trunk or Treat Children of all ages enjoy The Church at Brook Hills’ Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. × 2 of 5 Expand Laura Chramer 20211030 Brook Hills Trunk or Treat Children of all ages enjoy The Church at Brook Hills’ Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. × 3 of 5 Expand Laura Chramer 20211030 Brook Hills Trunk or Treat Children of all ages enjoy The Church at Brook Hills’ Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. × 4 of 5 Expand Laura Chramer 20211030 Brook Hills Trunk or Treat Children of all ages enjoy The Church at Brook Hills’ Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. × 5 of 5 Expand Laura Chramer 20211030 Brook Hills Trunk or Treat Children of all ages enjoy The Church at Brook Hills’ Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. Prev Next

The Church at Brook Hills Trunk or Treat is set on Oct. 30 5-7:30 p.m. at 3145 Brook Highland Parkway.

As many as 5,000 children (not including parents) are expected to attend. Guests from all over the area will experience 70+ wildly decorated host cars packed with candy.

The event plans to pass out nearly 1/2 million pieces of candy. Guests can also visit with costumed characters and enjoy hot apple cider.