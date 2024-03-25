The Summit to host 9th annual Fido Fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Summit.

Celebrate with your furry friends at the 7th Annual Fido Fest. The ultimate pet party will take place on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fido Fest is a community celebration that brings together pet lovers, local businesses, and retailers for a day filled with fun, joy, and giving back. This year the event will support the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, who will be bringing their adoption truck, giving attendees the opportunity to meet and adopt adorable pets in need of loving homes.

The festivities will take place in the parking lot area near Swoozie's and the AMC Theater, transforming it into a pet paradise. From pet‐friendly activities to delicious treats and exciting giveaways, there's something for everyone at Fido Fest and the event is completely free.