'Tom & Jerry' to entertain at 2021 Free Friday Flicks at Veterans Park

Still shot from "Tom & Jerry" movie trailer "Tom & Jerry" is scheduled to be shown at the Free Friday Flicks outdoor summer movie series at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 18, 2021.

The 2021 Free Friday Flicks outdoor summer movie series continues for the third week in a row this Friday at Veterans Park in Hoover with the new “Tom & Jerry” movie.

The 1-hour and 41-minute comedy features the famous cat and mouse duo in a big-city Royal Gate Hotel. The movie combines live action with animation and tells the story of Tom Cat being hired to drive away Jerry Mouse before the day of a big wedding.

The movie is rated PG for cartoon violence, rude humor and brief language. See more about it at imdb.com.

The 30-foot-wide movie image is shown on a 38-foot-wide screen on the grassy area near the main pavilion at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road. The movie is scheduled to start at dusk. The sun sets at 8 p.m.

Keri Lane, the founder of the free movie series, encourages people to come early — around 6:30 p.m. — and have picnics in the park prior to the show. Milo’s Original Burger Bus and the ThirsTea Café are scheduled to be on site, but people are welcome to bring their own food. A playground is nearby.

Lane encourages people to bring blankets or lawn chairs to watch the movie. Free hand sanitizer and yo-yos will be given out, Lane said. People also will have an opportunity to have pictures taken with the GEICO gecko character, she said.

To get updates on movie cancellations due to bad weather, follow Backyard Movie Parties on Twitter at @BYMovieParties or go to Free Friday Flicks on Facebook.

The first movie shown in this year’s series was the 1961 version of “101 Dalmatians” on June 4, while “Trolls World Tour” was shown on June 11. The final movie scheduled for this year’s series is “The Croods: A New Age” on June 25, unless additional sponsors are found that would allow Lane to extend the series into July.

If one of the movies is not shown due to inclement weather, the rain date is July 9.