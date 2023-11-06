Tourism and recreation all-star winners recognized by chamber

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby County Chamber. Members of the Shelby County Commission, along with County Manager Chad Scroggins, accept their award for Tourism Advocate of the Year.

The Shelby County Chamber held its fourth annual Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards luncheon on Oct. 5 at Columbiana's Grande Hall in Old Mill Square.

Six business groups, including Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Discover Shelby, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and The Shelby County Chamber, recognized tourism and recreation businesses who make the area a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors.

The 30 nominees were divided into five categories: Lodging, Event/Festival, Restaurant, Recreation/Attractions and Advocate.

The winners were:

Attraction of the Year: Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum (Calera)

Event of the Year: Liberty Day Festival (Columbiana)

Lodging Facility of the Year: Fairfield Inn & Suites – Pelham (Pelham)

Restaurant of the Year: Oak House (Mt Laurel / 280 corridor)

Tourism Advocate of the Year: Shelby County Commission

Matthew Capps, deputy parks director for the Alabama State Parks Department, talked about the positive impact and vital role that state parks play in tourism and recreation throughout the state and communities.

The 2023 award nominees included:

Adventurer’s Coffee & Café

American Village

Birmingham South RV Park

Buck Creek Coffee

Bump N Grind (hosted by Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers)

Calera Trunk or Treat (Collectivus Church / Calera on Main)

Chelsea Community Center

Columbiana Main Street (farmers market, Music on Main and farm-to-table events)

Discover Shelby Fest (Shelby County Arts Council)

Eagle Sports Complex

Fairfield Inn & Suites — Pelham

The Farm Company

Full Moon Bar-B-Que of Pelham

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

Holidays at the Movies Ice Show (Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena)

Just a Tish, Wine & More

Liberty Day Festival (City of Columbiana)

Main Street Tavern

Mama Coco Cantina

Montevallo Arts Collaborative

Oak House

Oak Mountain State Park

Orr Park (City of Montevallo)

Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena

Pelham Racquet Club

Rolling Hills Conference Center & RV Park

Shelby County Commission

Slice Pizza & Brew

Tinglewood Festival