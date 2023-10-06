Tourism and recreation all-start winners recognized at chamber luncheon

WAITING ON PHOTO

The Shelby Chamber chamber held the fourth annual Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards luncheon on Oct. 5 at the Columbiana's Grande Hall in Old Mill Square.

The event serves to recognize the positive impact of tourism and recreation throughout Shelby County.

Six business groups, including Calera Main Street,Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Discover Shelby, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and The Shelby County Chamber, recognized organizations in the tourism and recreation business sector who excel daily in making Shelby County a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors.

The 30 nominees were divided into five categories – Lodging, Event/Festival, Restaurant, Recreation/Attractions and Advocate.

The winners were:

2023 Attraction of the Year: Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum (Calera)

2023 Event of the Year: Liberty Day Festival (Columbiana)

2023 Lodging Facility of the Year: Fairfield Inn & Suites – Pelham (Pelham)

2023 Restaurant of the Year: Oak House (Mt. Laurel / 280 Corridor)

2023 Tourism Advocate of the Year: Shelby County Commission

Matthew Capps, Deputy Parks Director, Alabama State Parks Director, Alabama Department of Natural Resources & Conservation shared comments on the positive impact and vital role which state parks play in tourism and recreation throughout the state and communities.

The 2023 nominees included: