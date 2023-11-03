Two Chelsea businesses heavily damaged after car crash

× Expand Photo courtesy of Facebook- Anna Dixon.

On Thursday night, a driver who experienced a medical emergency crashed their vehicle into two businesses in the Winn-Dixie shopping center in Chelsea.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Clay Hammac said that a truck left the roadway at a high rate of speed and crashed into the businesses after the driver experienced a medical emergency.

Merle Norman and Bountiful Gifts & Apparel sustained extensive damage as a result of the crash. Bountiful Gifts & Apparel had opened just over a month ago and had their grand opening set for Saturday, Nov. 4.

Bountiful Gifts & Apparel owner Paige Lankford told 280 Living that while her shop was destroyed, she was thankful no one was hurt and it could have been much worse. They plan to begin the rebuilding process and host another grand opening in the coming months.