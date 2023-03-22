Two of four items on Cahaba Valley Fire District vote pass

Over 14,000 registered voters who live in the Cahaba Valley Fire District had the opportunity to vote on March 21 for changes that will help stabilize the organization's finances.

This vote comes 19 months after a vote to increase the fire dues that was held in August 2021 and did not pass. Since then, adjustments have been made to keep the department running.

This voting ballot consisted of four items:

The top priority was listed first on the ballot and passed with a CVFD is proposing a change to the service charge schedule, in order to offer competitive firefighter pay and provide appropriate staffing levels to meet the community needs and restore previous ambulance services. The vote passed 818 to 403.

This will be a $125 increase to residential properties and a 23.5% increase to all other properties, including apartments and commercial. The billing cycle for fire dues would change to June 1-Sept. 30.

“That would help us develop sustainability and to keep up with inflation and stay ahead of inflation just enough so we're not falling behind immediately as soon as the next year rolls around,” CVFD Captain Russ Bradley said.

The second ballot item is for a proposed rate increase for FY25-FY28 of an additional 4% above the standard allowed (5%) increase to support and maintain long term sustainability of the fire district. That vote did not pass 609-735.

Third on the ballot is supporting a capital project fee. Wilks said that two major needs are ambulances and later down the road- a new fire truck. The cost would be divided between all properties and would be a maximum of $100 per fiscal year. Only one project could take place at a time and this would help reduce and prevent debt by fully funding capital projects and open bond opportunities. This vote did not pass 637-698.

The final ballot item is to support ambulance transport billing and establish the appropriate charge for services provided. This vote passed 868-475.

Currently, if someone who is transported by ambulance has insurance, CVFD will bill their insurance company and the individual is responsible for any costs not covered. For those transported that do not have insurance, the department takes on the cost. Wilks said that revenue from this would be used to support upgrade and maintenance of the department’s cardiac monitors. The district carries 10 and they cost $50,000 each with an annual maintenance contract of $25,000.

"Throughout the entire process for the Special Election, we are grateful for the community input and support," Bradley said. "Thank you to everyone that came out to vote."

