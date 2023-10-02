University of Montevallo continues climb in U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges rankings

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. The University of Montevallo is now ranked No. 4 among Best Values Schools in the Regional South according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges rankings.

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – The University of Montevallo is now ranked No. 4 among Best Values Schools in the Regional South according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges rankings. This marks the highest-ever ranking for UM among several categories as the school earned high marks for the 15th consecutive year.

“We are proud of our record of continuous improvement in the U.S. News & World Report rankings,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, president of UM. “We’re especially proud of the No. 4 ranking in the Best Value category. This ranking is the culmination of efforts by our Board of Trustees, administration, faculty and staff to maintain a student-first focus and continue providing a substantial value proposition for our students and their families.”

Montevallo also moved up three spots to No. 7 among the Top Public Universities in the Regional South and up two spots to No. 6 among Best Colleges for Veterans in the Regional South.

UM also moved into the Top 20 among overall Regional Universities in the South.

Montevallo continued to rank in the Top 60 Performers on Social Mobility in the Regional South category. This category recognizes colleges and universities who are successful at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.

The University of Montevallo will host Preview Days – an interactive, college welcoming event for interested high school and community college students – that will offer information and answer questions on Oct. 14 and Nov. 10.

Standardized test scores are currently not required for admission and the University has frozen tuition rates since 2018. Learn more about the University of Montevallo at montevallo.edu.