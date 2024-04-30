University of Montevallo Launching Doctorate in Educational Leadership Degree

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. The University of Montevallo is now ranked No. 4 among Best Values Schools in the Regional South according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges rankings.

The University of Montevallo’s College of Education and Human Development will offer a Doctorate in Educational Leadership (Ed.D.) degree beginning in the 2024-25 academic year. This is the University’s first doctoral program.

This online program targets seasoned professionals who aim to elevate their careers. It melds theory with practical inquiry, preparing graduates to tackle intricate problems, influence organizational culture, foster sustainable solutions and enhance leadership for transformative change. The curriculum is delivered via collaborative online sessions led by expert educators and researchers.

Dr. Jennifer Alexiou-Ray, director of graduate studies, said the university is excited to open this new chapter in graduate education, which began on campus in 1955 with a master’s degree in elementary education.

“It makes sense that our first doctoral degree will also be held in the College of Education and Human Development,” Alexiou-Ray said. “Alumni and community partners have asked about a doctoral degree for a long time and we are elated that the time is now.”

The general admission criteria for the program are:

A completed application submitted to UM Graduate Studies

A passing score on an admissions portfolio evaluated by CEHD faculty that includes:

Three professional recommendations (including one from a current supervisor)

A statement of purpose and goals of no more than 1,000 words that addresses the applicant’s rationale for applying for the Ed.D. in Educational Leadership, an explanation of how the program aligns with their purpose and a statement regarding career and professional goals

A résumé/curriculum vitae

A master’s degree in education or a related field from an accredited institution

A 3.0 grade point average in all master’s-level credentials

Official transcripts from all previously attended colleges/universities

The University is now accepting applications for the Spring 2025 academic term. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1, 2024. Other applications may be accepted and considered on a space-available basis.

For more information about UM’s Ed.D. program and to see why you belong at Montevallo, please visit montevallo.edu/edd.