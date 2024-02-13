University of Montevallo moves up in U.S. News & World Report online graduate education rankings

× Expand Photo courtesy of The University of Montevallo.

The University of Montevallo’s online graduate education programs in the College of Education and Human Development have moved up from 97th to 73rd in U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Online Graduate Programs national rankings. UM is once again ranked among the top 75 programs nationwide and is in the top four in Alabama. Assessing 345 schools – nine of which did not receive rankings – U.S. News & World Report ranked colleges’ and universities’ online graduate education programs by five weighted categories:

Engagement (30%): Quality online graduate education programs grant aspiring teachers and educational administrators opportunities to readily interact with their instructors and classmates

Faculty credentials and training (20%): Strong online programs employ instructors with academic credentials that mirror those of instructors for campus-based programs, and they have the resources to train these instructors to teach distance learners

Peer assessment (20%): A survey of high-ranking academic officials in education helps account for intangible factors affecting program quality that statistics don't capture

Services and technologies (20%): Programs that incorporate diverse online learning technologies allow greater flexibility for students to take classes from a distance

Student excellence (10%): Student bodies entering with proven aptitudes, ambitions and accomplishments can handle the demands of rigorous coursework

U.S. News selects factors, known as ranking indicators, to assess each program in these categories. A program’s score for each ranking indicator is calculated using data that the program reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and a peer assessment survey.

Dr. Jennifer Alexiou-Ray, director of graduate studies at UM, says the College of Education and Human Development is proud to be listed among the best online graduate education programs in the nation, and that it’s exciting to see UM’s commitment to teaching and learning recognized in the ranking. “UM has quality education programs that excel in educator preparation,” Ray said.

“We enrich online experiences with students by creating a collaborative digital environment where students feel connected to their peers and professors.” The UM CEHD offers online programs in applied instruction, elementary education, secondary education, P-12 education and instructional leadership.

The newest masters in applied instruction has concentrations in STEAM for early learners; educational psychology and research; diversity, equity and inclusion; language and literacy; and exercise and nutrition science.

Montevallo offers several scholarships for prospective students interested in graduate studies. Learn more about UM’s online graduate programs at montevallo.edu/grad.