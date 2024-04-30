University of Montevallo to host multiple youth summer camps on campus

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Montevallo.

The University of Montevallo will host a variety of youth camps on its campus this summer. Registration is now open for the following opportunities:

Ebenezer’s Explorers Summer Day Camp

UM’s Environmental Education Program is hosting Ebenezer’s Explorers Summer Day Camps, which are week-long adventures exploring a different theme each day. Campers will enjoy spending time outdoors at UM’s various locations, including Ebenezer Swamp Ecological Preserve, the Organic Community Garden and the James Wylie Shepherd Observatory. The camp dates and age groups are:

June 3-7: Kinder Kestrels day camp for rising K-2 grade

June 10-14: Nature Nauts day camp for rising 3-5 grade

June 17-21: Wild Wetlanders day camp for rising 6-8 grade

When planning for summer camp, please note that campers will attend the camp based on the grade they are entering in fall 2024. The group will meet Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with optional aftercare available for an additional fee of $55. The price for summer camp is $275 with lunch and a snack provided. This year, multi-child discounts and full and partial scholarships are available if financial assistance is needed. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Environmental Education Program Director Jecca Thomason. Register here.

Bass Fishing Camp

Register your young angler for a wonderful learning experience with some of the best up and coming anglers at the University of Montevallo, the three-time Bass Pro Shops School of the Year winner. This camp, scheduled for June 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, is available for grades K-6 and has 30 spots available at a cost of $250 per camper. Participants will need to bring their own fishing equipment (no more than two rods per camper) and bring their own lunch daily.

Please email Brandon Lovelady with any questions. Register here.

Montevallo Music Camp for Young Musicians

The Department of Music welcomes middle and high school-aged choir, band, piano, guitar students and aspiring music technologists to the 18th annual Montevallo Music Camp, set for June 16-21.

This one-week residential experience provides superior instruction combined with the fun and friendship of a great summer camp. A variety of ensemble and master-class experiences are conducted by internationally recognized UM music faculty and guest artists. Evening activities include swimming, field activities, cook-out, movie night, a mixer and recitals. Individual private instruction is also available in guitar, voice, piano and all traditional band instruments.

Participants should be ages 11-18, be able to independently read music and have completed at least one year of study in a school band, choir, guitar class, piano class, or have taken private lessons outside of school. Experience in music technology is not required for the music technology program — only the ability to read music.

Camp tuition is all-inclusive, providing participants with a $495 single-occupancy room (as available) or $395 double-occupancy room with en suite bath, all-you-can-eat buffet-style meals, instruction by University faculty and select visiting artists, instructional materials, evening activities, a camp T-shirt and free admission to all concerts for family and friends.

Optional private, one-on-one individualized lessons with our faculty are also available for a fee of $30 per half-hour lesson with a maximum of two lessons. Private lessons may be taken in or outside the “performance area” (for example, a band participant may request a private voice, guitar or piano lesson).

Registration is due May 17, and the last day to request refunds is May 24. Register here.

Montevallo Wrestling Camp

Sign your wrestler up for this action-packed training camp, set for June 23-27 at the Robert M. McChesney Student Activity Center. This camp is open to grades 7-12. The commuter price is $275 and the resident price is $400.

All participants should wear a T-shirt and shorts to the wrestling clinic and bring wrestling shoes or tennis shoes, a water bottle and medication if needed. Resident participants should bring bed sheets, a pillow and towels for showering.

Contact Head Wrestling Coach Daniel Ownbey with any questions. Registration will open soon at montevallosportscamps.com

Southern Summit Lacrosse Camp

This camp, scheduled for July 9-12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, will provide quality lacrosse instruction in a fun, safe and inclusive environment. UM’s lacrosse staff will focus on teaching the fundamentals of the sport through free play and small sided games. The camp is open to boys grades 6-12 at a cost of $368.50 per participant. Registration will open soon at montevallosportscamps.com.

Visit montevallosportscamps.com for complete information about UM Athletics sports camps.