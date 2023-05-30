Vacation Bible School roundup

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emilee Orr. Children participate in Vacation Bible School at CrossBridge Church in 2022.

Local churches are gearing up to host Vacation Bible School this summer. Here’s a look at some of them taking place around the U.S. 280 corridor.

Asbury United Methodist Church

Where: 6690 Cahaba Valley Road

Dates: June 26-29

Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Theme: Ready, Set, Move! Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere!

Register: asburybham.org/kids/vbs

Christ Church Birmingham

Where: 5091 Caldwell Mill Road

Dates: June 5-8

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light

Register: christchurchbham.com/vbs2023

CrossBridge Church

Where: 3039 Brook Highland Parkway

Dates: June 5-9

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light

Register: vbspro.events/p/events/cbkvbs

Double Oak Community Church (Chelsea)

Where: 101 Chelsea Park Drive

Dates: June 12-15

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light

Register: vbspro.events/p/eventsdoccchelsea

Double Oak Community Church (Mt Laurel)

Where: 115 Olmsted St.

Dates: June 12-16

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light

Register: vbspro.events/p/eventsdoubleoakmtl2023

First Christian Church

Where: 4954 Valleydale Road

Dates: Mondays in July, except July 3

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Theme: Creative Arts VBS

Register: fcc-bhm.org/vbs

Liberty Baptist Church

Where: 11050 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

Dates: June 5-9

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light

Register: lbcchelsea.com

Meadow Brook Baptist Church

Where: 4984 Meadow Brook Road

Dates: June 5-9

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Twists and Turns

Register: meadowbrookbaptist.org

North Shelby Baptist Church

Where: 4100 Belcher Drive

Dates: June 12-16

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game

Register: northshelbybaptist.org/childrens-ministry/#vbs

Oak Mountain Presbyterian

Where: 5080 Cahaba Valley Trace

Dates: June 5-9

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light

Register: ompc.org/childrens

St. Mark the Evangelist

Where: 7340 Cahaba Valley Road

Dates: June 19-23

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Wilderness Adventure: Through the Sacraments

Register: stmarkrc.org/vacation-bible-school

Valleydale Church

Where: 2324 Valleydale Road

Dates: June 5-9

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Theme: Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game

Register: valleydale.org/events