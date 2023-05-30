Vacation Bible School roundup

Photo courtesy of Emilee Orr.
Children participate in Vacation Bible School at CrossBridge Church in 2022.
Local churches are gearing up to host Vacation Bible School this summer. Here’s a look at some of them taking place around the U.S. 280 corridor.
Asbury United Methodist Church
Where: 6690 Cahaba Valley Road
Dates: June 26-29
Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon
Theme: Ready, Set, Move! Follow Jesus Here, There, and Everywhere!
Register: asburybham.org/kids/vbs
Christ Church Birmingham
Where: 5091 Caldwell Mill Road
Dates: June 5-8
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light
Register: christchurchbham.com/vbs2023
CrossBridge Church
Where: 3039 Brook Highland Parkway
Dates: June 5-9
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light
Register: vbspro.events/p/events/cbkvbs
Double Oak Community Church (Chelsea)
Where: 101 Chelsea Park Drive
Dates: June 12-15
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light
Register: vbspro.events/p/eventsdoccchelsea
Double Oak Community Church (Mt Laurel)
Where: 115 Olmsted St.
Dates: June 12-16
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light
Register: vbspro.events/p/eventsdoubleoakmtl2023
First Christian Church
Where: 4954 Valleydale Road
Dates: Mondays in July, except July 3
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Theme: Creative Arts VBS
Register: fcc-bhm.org/vbs
Liberty Baptist Church
Where: 11050 Chelsea Road, Chelsea
Dates: June 5-9
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light
Register: lbcchelsea.com
Meadow Brook Baptist Church
Where: 4984 Meadow Brook Road
Dates: June 5-9
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Twists and Turns
Register: meadowbrookbaptist.org
North Shelby Baptist Church
Where: 4100 Belcher Drive
Dates: June 12-16
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game
Register: northshelbybaptist.org/childrens-ministry/#vbs
Oak Mountain Presbyterian
Where: 5080 Cahaba Valley Trace
Dates: June 5-9
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Theme: Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light
Register: ompc.org/childrens
St. Mark the Evangelist
Where: 7340 Cahaba Valley Road
Dates: June 19-23
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Wilderness Adventure: Through the Sacraments
Register: stmarkrc.org/vacation-bible-school
Valleydale Church
Where: 2324 Valleydale Road
Dates: June 5-9
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Theme: Twists and Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game
Register: valleydale.org/events