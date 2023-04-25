Vineyard Family Services receives $34,950 grant for BackPack Buddies

× Expand Photo courtesy of BackPack Buddies. 125144574 Group Of Elementary Age Schoolchildren Standing Outside School Building

Vineyard Family Services of Central Alabama, Inc. received a $34,950.00 grant on April 12, 2023. The Shelby County Community Health Foundation endowed the grant in support of the BackPack Buddies Program.

The BackPack Buddies Program feeds public school children, within our three school systems, who may be at risk for food insecurity. BackPack Buddies is one of many programs Vineyard Family Services offers in the community. The social services agency also offers feeding, mentoring, parenting, and workforce development programs.

Money was allocated to BackPack Buddies to purchase food staples for students in the Alabaster City, Pelham City, and Shelby County Schools Systems.

The BackPack Buddies Program provides high quality food bags weekly to support public school children who are considered at-risk for under-nutrition. Additionally, the program provides hygiene bags, family emergency food boxes, holiday break bags, and school supplies.

By providing practical supports, the program also aims to support grade promotion, increase school counselor and student contact, and to promote overall social and emotional well-being. “We have an amazing community that works together to help all of our families in need and for that, we are so thankful”, said Stephanie Grissom, who is the Community Engagement Director.

“Shelby County Community Health Foundation really understands and actively supports the needs of our community, and we are so thankful for their great partnership to Vineyard Family Services”, Grissom said.