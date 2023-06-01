Whiskers & Wags Pet Boutique hosts 5th annual Puppy Ice Cream Social

Whiskers & Wags Pet Boutique will host its 5th annual Puppy Ice Cream Social on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 16618 U.S. 280 in Chelsea.

This year's event will feature:

adoptable pets from Peace, Love, and Dog Paws Rescue and Animal Assistance and Rescue Foundation (AARF)

silent auction with proceeds to be split among the rescues

check the (micro)chip by Dr. Foster of Constant Companion Animal Hospital so pets are prepared for July 4

snow cones for humans and puppy ice cream for the pups

vendors including Favorite Laundry

tent sales and specials from several businesses

Snow cones and puppy ice cream will be provided free of charge but donations for the rescues will gladly be accepted. All leashed animals are welcome.