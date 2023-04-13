Winn-Dixie's annual community donation program benefitting Children's of Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. the parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is collaborating with nine Southeast children’s hospitals to raise essential funds in support of the pediatric care facilities specialized and emergency services that provide critical care for local children and their families every day.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 2 million children and adolescents areadmitted to hospitals in the United States each year. To support these vital community resources, now through April 25, Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to donate $1, $5 or round up their total grocery bill while shopping at their neighborhood stores. All donations made during the program will support the local children’s hospital partner and aid young patients and their families as they work towards healing and recovery.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to giving back to our local communities and believe every child deserves access to the best possible care. We are proud to join like-minded individuals to make a significant impact in the lives oflocal children with this initiative. Our heartfelt hope is that, together, we can make a meaningfu ldifference and support the invaluable work of these remarkable hospitals."

The contributions collected during the community donation program will be donated directly to nine children’s hospitals to support each facility’s pediatric specialty programs, family centered support, therapeutic activities, research, child advocacy and other vital programs and include Children's of Alabama.

Since the program’s inception in 2021, SEG has raised more than $858,000 for its children’s hospital partners and remains committed to providing ongoing support to deserving hospitals in the communities it serves.