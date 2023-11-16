Winter Wonders event at The Summit on Nov. 17

× Expand Winter Wonder's Event Flyer - 1

Winter Wonders at The Summit presents Santa's Arrival, the most anticipated event of the season.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 17 from 4-8 p.m. at The Summit Birmingham shopping center in the AMC Movie Theatre parking lot.

This family‐friendly celebration promises a festive experience for all ages, ensuring an enchanting start to the holiday season. The festivities commence with the soul‐stirring melodies of live music, setting the stage for a harmonious holiday spirit.

For the young and the young at heart, the event offers a myriad of delights. Children and adults alike can enjoy face painting, explore a winter wonderland adorned with snow, and savor the diverse culinary offerings from various food trucks.

Don't forget to capture the enchantment at the photo booths.

As the night unfolds, prepare for a dazzling display as we light up the sky with a grand fireworks show, a spectacular finale to an evening filled with magic.

There will be an exclusive Meet and Greet with Santa himself. To ensure a fun and comfortable time for all, consider bringing your own chairs.