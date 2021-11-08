Work underway on county’s new trail project

Work on the new Double Oak Trail Project is set to begin soon. The Shelby County Commission awarded a bid to Flowmotion Trail Builders during their Nov. 8 meeting for $214,017.50. County manager Chad Scroggins said Flowmotion is a very well known trail building company and he’s excited to get them started.

Also related to this project, the playground equipment for the park on Dunnavant Valley Road is set to arrive in the next two to three weeks, restrooms and an additional pavilion are also under construction along with an additional pavilion. This scope of work will probably be completed in the next few weeks.

“They will probably get started within the next 10 days,” he said. “We are getting a media request about every three days on this project or some of the other similar projects. We are even getting some national requests. All of this will be done in the next few weeks, and it will probably be about 30-60 days before it actually opens up.”

The Shelby County Commission approved board and committee appointments during their Nov. 8 meeting.

Chairman Kevin Morris will serve on the board of the Birmingham Business Alliance and CAWACO.

Commissioner Robbie Hayes and county manager Chad Scroggins will serve on the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham’s (RPCGB) board of directors.

Commissioner Rick Shepherd will serve on the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy committee

County engineer Randy Cole will serve on the MPO Advisory Committee.

Law Enforcement Personnel Board (LEPD): Alan Miller

Middle Alabama Area on Aging: Senta Goldman and Terry Denny Jr.

58 INC.: Mechelle Wilder and Mike Evers

RPCBG Joint Budget/Finance Committee: David Willingham

RPCGB- AL Partners for Clean Air: Brandon Hamilton

CAWACO: Brandon Miller and Amy Feger

Positive Maturity: Senta Goldman and Martha Seehorn

ClasTran: Christie Hester

Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO Committee): Mayor Gary Waters, Mayor Theangelo Perkins, Christie Hester and Scott Holladay

Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Advisory Committee: Christie Hester and Scott Holladay

MPO Technical Committee: Christie Hester, David Willingham and Scott Holladay

SCPARA: Eric Maas

In other business, a bid was approved to Bob Barker for hygiene items for the sheriff's department; the bid for pipe and cable locator equipment will go to state bid laws and a liquor license was approved for Montevallo Liquor.

During the county manager’s report, Scroggins congratulated office administrator, Kim Reynolds, for being selected for the Public Servant of the Year award by the Shelby County Chamber.

“It is very much deserving,” he said. “We're very proud of what Kim does. So many people call in to the offices here and the first person they talk to is Kim and the way she handles people with care is really the epitome of a true public servant.”

The ribbon cutting for the 280 County Services Building will be held next Monday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m. and the building will be open to the public on Nov. 16. Also, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will hold their National Night Out at Heardmont Park on Nov. 16.