18 to compete for 2025 Miss Hoover, Miss Hoover's Teen this Friday

The Miss Hoover 2025 and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2025 competitions will be Friday, July 12, at the Hoover Library Theatre.

This year’s competition will include 10 contestants in Miss Hoover and eight in Miss Hoover’s Teen, said Julie Bentley, director of the competition. Miss Hoover is open to women ages 18 to 27, and Miss Hoover Teen is open to ages 14 to 17.

All of the contestants will be judged based on a private interview (30 percent of their score), talent (20 percent), evening gown walk (20 percent), health and fitness walk (20 percent) and on-stage question (10 percent).

The winner of Miss Hoover will receive a $5,000 scholarship and compete in Miss Alabama in the summer of 2025. Miss Hoover’s Teen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and compete in Miss Alabama’s Teen in March 2025.

Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2024 Ali Mims will emcee the competition. Both also won on the state level. Stockard was crowned Miss Alabama 2024, and Mims was named Miss Alabama’s Teen 2024.

“It has been a joy for me to work with Abbie and Ali. I’m very proud of them,” Bentley said. “We’ve really reaped the benefits of having them serve the Hoover community for a year, and now we get to see them serve the whole state for a year.”

The Miss Hoover 2025 and Miss Hoover’s Teen 2025 competition starts at 6 p.m. Friday, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $25 and includes a program. Cash or check will be accepted at the door, and tickets can also be pre-purchased on Venmo from @MissHoover-Foundation-1. The Library Theatre seats 250, so Bentley encourages guests to pre-order their tickets to guarantee their spots.

“It’s going to be a fabulous show. We have some really great candidates who will be participating,” Bentley said. “They’re poised, talented, service-driven, good citizens and the total package of what you’re looking for.”