19-year-old Auburn student crowned Miss Hoover 2023

× 1 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mary-Coker Green, a 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle, was crowned Miss Hoover 2023 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. She also won the talent portion of the competition by playing "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" on the fiddle. × 2 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ 220821_Miss_Hoover_MP3 Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway crowns Mary-Coker Green, a 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle, as Miss Hoover 2023 at the Hoover Librray Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with assistance from Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen 2022 Hailey Adams, at right. × 3 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ 220821_Miss_Hoover_MP2 Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2022 Jayla Duncan crowns Karrington Channell as Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 at the Hoover Librray Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with assistance from Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen 2022 .Hailey Adams, at right. × 4 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Torrey Teal/ci 220821_Miss_Hoover_TT1 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato poses for a photo with Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 Karrington Channell, left, and Miss Hoover 2023 Mary-Coker Green. × 5 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Torrey Teal/ci 220821_Miss_Hoover_TT3 Finalists at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition were, from left, third runner-up Ibby Dickson, second runner-up Emma Walters, Miss Hoover 2023 Mary-Coker Green and first runner-up Emma Terry. × 6 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Torrey Teal/ci 220821_Miss_Hoover_TT4 Karrington Channell, at left was crowned Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, along with the new Miss Hoover 2023 Mary-Coker Green, at right. × 7 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ 220821_Miss_Hoover_MP5 Miss Alabama 2022 Lindsay Fincher serves as the emcee for the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Librray Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 8 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ 220821_Miss_Hoover_MP4 Contestants in the Miss Hoover 2023 competition wait for the announcement of the winner at the Hoover Librray Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 9 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA10 Contestants in the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition perform a fitness routine at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 10 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA13 Karrington Channell performs a fitness routine at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Channell ended up winning the competition. × 11 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA12 Charlee Reid performs a fitness routine at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 12 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA14 Emma Walters performs a ballet en pointe routine to "The Man from La Mancha" at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 13 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA71 Rising Star contestants perform during the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 14 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA72 Rising Star contestants introduce themselves at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 15 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA3 Emma Terry introduces herself at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Terry was first runner-up. × 16 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA4 Cassidy Fountain introduces herself at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 17 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA6 Olivia Smith introduces herself at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 18 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA16 Chailyn Riley performs a jazz routine at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 19 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA25 Aleya Gilley sings at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 20 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA30 Abby Daniels performs a jazz routine at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 21 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA37 Scarlett Cofield clogs at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 22 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA38 Grier Feldman performs a Latin jazz dance and baton twirling routine at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 23 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA42 Karrington Channell performs a tap dance swing routine at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 24 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA49 Emma Walters takes a walk in the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 25 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA52 Chailyn Riley takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 26 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA54 Chailyn Riley takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 27 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA56 Dominique Verville takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 28 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA58 Anna Deason takes a walk during the red carpet portion ot the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 29 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA61 Mary-Coker Green takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Green won the title. × 30 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA65 Scarlett Cofield takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 31 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA70 Karrington Channell takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 32 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA74 Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway welcomes people to the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 33 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ 220821_Miss_Hoover_MP1 Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway, at left, and Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2022 Jayla Duncan wait for the announcement of who will follow in their footsteps in the 2023 competition at the Hoover Librray Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 34 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Melanie Posey/ 220821_Miss_Hoover_MP6 Contestants in the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition wait for the announcment of the winner at the Hoover Librray Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 35 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA73 Contestants in the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition enter the stage at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 36 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA68 Grier Feldman takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 37 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA64 Charlee Reid takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 38 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA63 Ibby Dickson takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 39 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA62 Mary-Coker Green takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Green won the title. × 40 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA59 Aleya Gilley takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 41 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA57 Cassidy Fountain takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 42 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA51 Emma Terry takes a walk during the red carpet portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 43 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA50 Emma Walters takes a walk in the red carpert portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 44 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA44 Madelyn Rasco sings at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 45 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA40 Hana Vickery performs at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 46 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA35 Christina Norman performs a ballet en pointe routine at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 47 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA34 Charlee Reid performs a ballet dance at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 48 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA33 Ibby Dickson sings Adam Lambert's version of Cher's "Believe" at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 49 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA39 Hana Vickery performs at the Miss Hoover's Outstanding Teen 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 50 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA22 Laurel Butz performs a Latin jazz fusion dance at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 51 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA20 Anna Deason sings at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 52 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA17 Olivia Smith performs a dance and baton routine at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 53 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA15 Emma Terry performs a ballet routine at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 54 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA26 Mary-Coker Green performs "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" on the fiddle at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Green won the talent portion of the competition in addition to winning the title. × 55 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA8 Mary-Coker Green introduces herself at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Green ended up winning the competition. × 56 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA9 Ibby Dickson introduces herself at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 57 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA7 Laurel Butz introduces herself at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 58 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA5 Anna Deason introduces herself at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. × 59 of 61 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220821_Miss_Hoover_JA1 Emma Walters introduces herself at the Miss Hoover 2023 competition at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Walters was second runner-up. × 60 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Torrey Teal/ci 220821_Miss_Hoover_TT5 Mary-Coker Green, a 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle (center) was crowned Miss Hoover 2023 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.. × 61 of 61 Expand Photo courtesy of Torrey Teal/ci 220821_Miss_Hoover_TT2 Mary-Coker Green, a 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle (center) was crowned Miss Hoover 2023 at the Hoover Library Theatre in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Standing with her are, from left, second runner-up Emma Walters, Miss Hoover 2022 Jordan Carraway, first runner-up Emma Terry and third runner-up Ibby Dickson. Prev Next

A 19-year-old Auburn University student from Citronelle was crowned Miss Hoover 2023 at the Hoover Library Theatre Sunday night.

Mary-Coker Green, a sophomore who is studying agriculture business and economics, was chosen from among 12 contestants. She won a $5,000 college scholarship and a chance to compete in the Miss Alabama 2023 competition next summer.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Karrington Channell, a senior at Thompson High School in Alabaster, was crowned Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen for 2023. She was among eight contestants and won a $1,000 scholarship and will compete to become Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen for 2023 in March.

Both the Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen competitions are “open” competitions, meaning the contestants do not have to live in Hoover. They can live anywhere in Alabama.

Green, however, did formerly live in Hoover when she was in grades 3-8 and placed first runner-up in Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen competition seven years ago.

“It’s kind of cool to be able to come back seven years later and win Miss Hoover,” Green said. “I’m excited to be back where I grew up for a portion of my life.”

Green said she hopes to attend law school and study agriculture law and policy. She grew up on a cut flower farm, while her father’s father had a fish farm, and her mother’s father was a cattle farmer, she said.

She potentially could follow in their footsteps, but if not, she also might try to represent farmers with governments, she said.

Green also won the talent portion of the Miss Hoover 2023 competition Sunday night, playing Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” on the fiddle.

Green shared with the audience how she went through a tremendous change last year after surviving a head-on collision that claimed the life of the man that hit her. The experience threw her “into a world of trauma and PTSD,” she said.

Since then, she has founded an organization to try to change how people view mental illness, partnered with national organizations on the issue and written a children’s book in an effort to give people hope in the midst of trauma, she said.

After the car accident, as she was finishing her freshman year on her own, she realized the things she had been choosing to tell herself were extremely unhealthy, she said.

“I looked in the mirror and told myself I wasn’t pretty enough, I wasn’t good enough,” she said.

Competing in competitions sponsored by Miss Alabama helped her realize she was enough, she said.

“I learned that the best thing you can do to maintain a healthy mental and emotional lifestyle is seeing yourself in a healthy manner,” Green said. “It makes a world of difference, and I’m excited to continue on this path, sharing with other people what I’ve found through what I’ve done.”

The first runner-up for Miss Hoover 2023 was Emma Terry, a junior at the University of Alabama at Birmingham studying accounting and finance. The second runner-up was Emma Walters, a senior at Briarwood Christian High School, and the third runner-up was Ibby Dickson, a senior at the University of Alabama studying news media and political science.

MISS HOOVER’S OUTSTANDING TEEN

Channell, the new Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen, performed a tap dance medley to Billie Holiday’s “Swing, Brother, Swing” and Ella Fitzgerald’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).”

Channell shared how she has gotten involved with an organization called Dancers Against Cancer. When she was 7 years old, one of her grandmothers was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she said.

“Her favorite thing to do when she was going through chemo treatments was to watch her grandchildren dance, so from a young age, I’ve always known I wanted to be an advocate for dancers who may have been affected by this disease or have it themselves,” Channell said.

The first runner-up for Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen 2023 was Grier Feldman, a freshman at Oak Mountain High School, while the second runner-up was Charlee Reid, a freshman at Helena High School.

Feldman also won the talent portion of the teen competition with a Latin/jazz dance and baton twirling performance to “Man of La Mancha.”

RISING STARS

Four girls ages 7-12 also were chosen to go with Green and Channell to their state competitions. The “Rising Stars” going with Green to the Miss Alabama competition will be Izzie Waldron and Josie Hicks, while the Rising Stars going with Channell to the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition will be Taytum Teague and Anna Clare Huddleston.

The emcee for the 2023 Miss Hoover and Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen competitions was Lindsay Fincher, who was just crowned the new Miss Alabama 2022 in July. Hailey Adams, Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2022, also was present.

Judges for the Miss Hoover 2023 competition were: Traycee Chancellor, a recruiter and trainer for potential foster and adoptive parents for the Chilton County Department of Human Resources; Ashley Gann, chief meteorologist for CBS 42 (and Mrs. Alabama International 2017); Candy Landrum, a retired educator and administrator in public and private schools and colleges; Tanya Suzette Pettway, a dancer and former TV reporter and producer; and Verlindsey Brown Stewart, a stewardship coordinator at Alabama A&M University.

Judges for the Miss Hoover’s Outstanding Teen competition were: Melissa Foster, a musician in the Alabama Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame; Burt Helton, a former school administrator in the Florence area; Lori Patterson, CEO of the YMCA of Chilton County; Tiara Pennington, a student at the University of Alabama School of Law (and Miss Alabama 2019 and 2020); and Pamela Roberts, director of the Miss Shelby County scholarship program.