2 Mt Laurel residents publish books

× Expand Left: Mary Beasley. Photo courtesy of marybeasleyauthor.com. Right: Neal Whitt. Photo courtesy of Neal Whitt’s Facebook page.

Mary Beasley

Mt Laurel resident Mary Beasley recently published her first book, “Brown Eyed Girl.”

The newly released book is her personal memoir. “‘Brown Eyed Girl’ is a story of broken dreams, family secrets and the journey to find true identity and purpose,” she said.

Beasley notes that she has always wanted to write a book, but it was not until 2021 that she felt she “had a story to tell.” She said she shares her testimony to “give others courage to seek the truth, speak up and discover their own purpose.”

She narrates the audio version, which was recorded in David Nelson’s studio (Gintown Studios) in Mt Laurel. Beasley is a former English teacher turned entrepreneur. In addition to writing, she offers her sales and design talents with her interior decorating business.

Neal Whitt

Mt Laurel resident Neal Whitt’s new book, “Setting the Stage: The Early Days of Auburn Football,” is now available in the bookshop at bookbaby.com and at Alabama Goods in Homewood.

“Auburn football is big business. On a given Saturday in the fall, well over 100,000 people descend on the loveliest village on the plains not only to cheer on their beloved Tigers, but to enjoy the comradery of family and friends. This book is a historical novel based upon true events about those fearless men who were instrumental in building one of the most exceptional programs in the country,” Whitt said. “It will make an excellent gift not only for Auburn fans, but all football fans interested in the development of the sport from its inception.”

In addition to writing, Whitt and his wife, Melinda, enjoy creating clay sculptures, and Melinda is an accomplished enamel on copper artist. Whitt previously published “Memories of a Salty Pirate and His Beautiful Maiden,” a series of stories about some of the humorous events that have occurred in the couple’s 46-year marriage.

Whitt’s legal background and minor in history from Auburn have contributed to his interest in research.

– Originally published in Mt Laurel Connection.