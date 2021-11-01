2020 Miss USA to speak to children at The Church at Brook Hills

Miss USA, Asya Branch, will join Prison Fellowship at an Angel Tree event on Thursday, Nov. 4 at The Church at Brook Hills.

Branch will address close to 100 Prison Fellowship Angel Tree children who currently have an incarcerated parent in the Birmingham area and also spend time making a craft with them.

The event will run from 3:30-5 p.m. at The Church at Brook Hills, located at 3145 Brook Highland Parkway.

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

Branch's father was incarcerated when she was young and she has been promoting her passion for criminal justice reform and working to see legislation pass at the city, state, and federal levels. Having a strong mentality has allowed her to be a life coach and trendsetter without second guessing herself. She is a proud owner of a growing cosmetic brand, the 6th of 8 siblings, and she strives every day to set an example for everyone she encounters.