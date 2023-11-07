3 Shelby County residents recipients of disability awards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kim Spangler. ARC of Alabama board member Jack Knight with Alabama Disability Award recipients Colby Spangler and Chris Stewart.

The Alabama Disability Awards were presented at the 2023 Alabama disAbility Conference in Montgomery in September.

The awards are given to recognize individuals who have helped make a difference in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year’s recipients include three individuals from Shelby County.

Colby Spangler: Self-Advocate of Distinction

Colby Spangler was honored for his leadership and promotion of self-determination. He has worked tirelessly for years in legislative advocacy surrounding guardianship reform.

Spangler helped to create a recent bill that was signed into law titled,“The Colby Act.” This bill works to provide an alternative to guardianship and conservatorship by using a team of “supportive decision makers” and enables the person using those supports

to speak for themselves and make their own decisions.

Alongside his part-time job and volunteer activities with legislative advocacy, Colby serves as the lead chair on the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program’s Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Developmental Disabilities advisory council. In college, he helped start a new club titled “Journey” at the University of Alabama, which unites students both with and without disabilities in civic engagement.

Spangler contributes to his local church and civic groups, including his Beta Upsilon Chi fraternity alumni events as well as his hometown public schools and colleges. He also presents information on how to help create community inclusion and belonging for transition-aged youth.

Kevin White: Exemplary Educator, Shelby County Schools

Kevin White was honored for excellence in educating students with developmental and other disabilities.

White works in the self-contained behavior unit at Oak Mountain Middle School, where he guides students from 6th through 8th grades. A constant advocate within the classroom and the school, he continually pushes his students to achieve their goals through real life scenarios.

White believes in the power of a growth mindset and models the “I can do it” attitude he wants students to learn from. He encourages both typical students as well as students with disabilities to participate in all school and community-wide events such as band, choir, cross-country teams and more.

White is always looking for new ways to teach and motivate school staff about the value and contributions his students bring to the classroom. He often attends weeknight or weekend activities and conferences to learn more, network and advocate for his students, and he is always sharing valuable information with their families.

Chris Stewart: National Award for Distinguished Service

Chris Stewart became the president and chief executive officer at The ARC of Central Alabama (formerly Jefferson County) in April 2013. He has grown the organization’s relationships with federal and statewide entities, as well as monetary supporters like the United Way of Central Alabama and other philanthropic organizations.

Stewart has frequently been asked to weigh in on legislation concerning the intellectual and developmental disabilities community by the Alabama House of Representatives and Senate committees when they are considering various bills that affect our community. He also recently completed his term as president of The ARC’s National Council of Executives and continues to serve in several leadership capacities for The ARC of the United States.

– Submitted by Kim Spangler.