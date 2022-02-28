4 local students competing for Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen

Four local students will be participating in the Miss Alabama's Outstanding Teen event on March 5-6.

39 contestants from across the state will participate in categories that include private interview, physical fitness, evening gown, onstage question and talent and offer an opportunity to earn cash scholarships to go toward college and represent Alabama at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition later this summer.

More than $175,000 in scholarships will be awarded including $30,000 to the winner. The winner will represent Alabama at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in August.

× Expand Mary Elizabeth Madden

Mary Elizabeth Madden, a senior at Oak Mountain High School, was recently selected as Miss Historic Springville’s Outstanding Teen.

Mary Elizabeth Madden is an active four-year member of the OMHS Show Choir Singers and is a varsity cheerleader. Her social impact initiative is “Into the Light – Mental Health Awareness” and focuses on problems teens face such as anxiety, depression, ADHD and suicide awareness. She has participated and volunteered with the Alabama Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is hopeful that through education the number of mental health issues can decrease, not increase.

Three Briarwood Christian School students, Junior Emma Walters and Sophomores Elaina Burt and Hana Vickery will also take part in the event. 2022 Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition at Thompson High School Performing Arts Center.

× Expand Emma Walters

Walters will be performing a ballet en pointe to “Man of LaMancha."

× Expand Elaina Burt

Burt will performing a ballet en pointe to “Oklahoma.”

× Expand Hana Vickery

Hana Vickery will be performing violin to “Memory.”

The preliminary competitions will be held Saturday, March 5 at 2 and 7 pm with the final competition set for Sunday, March 6th at 2pm at Thompson High School.

Individual ticket prices are $25 for each Saturday show and $35 for Sunday. For more information about the competition, visit missalabama.com.