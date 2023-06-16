American Village to host Independence Day celebration

American Village in Montevallo will be hosting a celebration in honor or America's 247th Birthday.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. on July 4 with activities beginning at 11:30 a.m. and concluding with fireworks at 9 p.m. No entry is available after 8 p.m.

Visitors can meet actors portraying George and Martha Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, Phillis Wheatley, Samuel Adams, Dolley Madison, Thomas Paine, Dr. Benjamin Franklin, Alexander and Eliza Hamilton, and more.

Experiences include the Battle at Concord Bridge and Independence Day Ball.There will be music throughout the day, and all your favorite food vendors will be on-site.

The children's area will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickled Pink Petting Zoo will also be onsite with farm animals to pet and feed.

American Artisans will return this year, offering woodcrafts, honey, brooms, baskets, pottery, jewelry, soaps, and more.

Admission is $5 per person, and children ages 4 and under, veterans and active military are free.

For a complete schedule of events, visit americanvillage.org/Independence-Day

--Submitted by American Village