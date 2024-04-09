AUMC Food Pantry adds Saturday curbside pickup option

× Expand Photo courtesy of JohnsonKreis.com.

On Saturday, April 6, Asbury’s Food Pantry opened its doors for its first ever curbside food pickup day, allowing 37 individuals facing food insecurity to receive groceries free of charge.

For more than a decade, Asbury’s Food Pantry has served patrons each Wednesday. Now, patrons have an option to come on Wednesdays from 2-3:30 p.m. or the first Saturday of the month from 12:30-2 p.m.

"Some of our clients who work during the day but rely on the food pantry told us they were having trouble getting to Asbury during the week,” said Melissa Franklin, Food Pantry Volunteer. “So we wanted to meet them where they are. This is about food, certainly, but it’s also about relationships - we’re here for them, we’re praying for them, and we want to be involved in their lives.”

Asbury’s Food Pantry opened during the summer of 2011 with limited food choices and pre-packed bags. Now, on a typical Wednesday, an average of 45 individuals receive 25 or more items from a wide variety of choices and they get to do their own shopping.

"We're open every Wednesday except Thanksgiving Eve and we are never closed unless there's inclement weather," said Food Pantry Director Irene O'Neill.

In 2023, an estimated 740 bags of food were distributed to 297 different families (ranging from 1-10 people). Asbury’s Food Pantry is solely operated through monetary donations and funds allocated by its Missions in Action program. Food donations are also provided by Asbury members and different community groups thathave food drives.

For those who would like to make a donation, nonperishables (preferably regular-size items, not family size) can be dropped off outside the pantry doors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday or brought on Sunday mornings. Please, no expired items.

Interested in volunteering? Families and individuals are welcome. Drop in on Wednesdays from 2-3:30 p.m. or sign up for a Saturday shift at asburybham.org/food.

-Submitted by Amy Gonzalez, Asbury UMC