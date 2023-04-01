Author pens memoir to inspire hope, healing

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Grace Reacher holds a copy of her book “Abandoned but Not Alone” at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on March 8.

Grace Reacher did not set out in her early life to become a writer, but her husband’s death in November 2020 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease created an open wound of grief and abandonment.

Reacher allowed herself a year to heal and get her thoughts together and then, she said, she received a spiritual message from God telling her to hone in on her writing journey with direction and purpose.

Writing became a natural outlet for Reacher to share her experiences and to help others in the process.

In October 2021, Reacher completed her first book project in only one month, titled “Abandoned but Not Alone.” After going through the editing process, the book was published in January 2023.

Reacher her favorite book of all time is “The Notebook” by Nicholas Sparks, which inspired her writing style.

“I love how he goes back and forth from past to present,” Reacher said. “Those types of stories are entertaining and keep me on my toes to follow well when he is changing tense.”

“Abandoned but Not Alone” is a memoir about a young girl who loses her innocence when she experiences the pain of abandonment by a loved one.

“God created me to be an encourager,” she said. “He motivated me to inspire and encourage others. I have life experiences that others can benefit from what I’ve been through.”

The Bible is the book that most inspires her, Reacher said, because it is abundant with important and fulfilling stories.

“However, I feel like people won’t read the stories in the Bible, so they can read my stories, but there are parallels, for example, to Genesis,” Reacher said. “All the stories in the Bible are telling us how to deal with life today.”

While Reacher’s book is definitely spiritual, she believes the content is universal. She is not ashamed of her faith and wants to reach everyone who is experiencing abandonment, depression, grief, anxiety, fear or suicidal ideations.

“This book is for everybody. It will give you truth, answers and hope,” she said.

She is able to compose these words with such clarity because Gracie’s story in “Abandoned but Not Alone” is indeed her own story. The names have been changed to protect the privacy of others.

“I’ve written a story to focus on healing — people think they are stuck in abandonment and think they have to deal with it,” Reacher said. “They do not have to be defined by their abandonment. This story shows you that you don’t have to live in that pit.”

The current project is a part of the “Wally and Gracie Inspiration” trilogy. Reacher has already written the second book, which is at the publisher and being edited, and she is currently writing the third book. This trilogy is published by Christian Faith Publishing.

In addition to the trilogy, Reacher has also written a Bible study journal set for the first five books of the Bible, which was published last November. She also has plans to create an inspirational encouragement book series in the near future.

As a new author, Reacher is in the early stages of promoting and scheduling speaking engagements to female groups at women’s shelters, churches and chambers that are interested in the topics of abandonment and mental health.

“The overall experience has been therapeutic to write about and to help others going through similar things,” Reacher said.

She believes that “Abandoned But Not Alone” is capable of changing a reader’s life and does not take that charge lightly.

“The whole intent of my book is to fill readers with indescribable peace, hope and joy to overcome their issues and to find freedom from control and rejection,” Reacher said.

For information on Reacher and her book, visit theestheruprising.com.