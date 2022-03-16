AWC to host hawk release

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Wildlife Center

The Alabama Wildlife Center will release two fully rehabilitated Red-tailed Hawks back into the wild on Friday, March 18.

Prior to the release, visitors will get to meet the center's educational red-tailed hawk and have a Q & A with Andrew Arnold, Director of Education and Outreach.

The release will take place at 11 a.m. at the Alabama Wildlife Center, located in Oak Mountain State Park, 100 Terrace Dr, Pelham.

The AWC is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit not funded by Oak Mountain State Park. Through community support and individual donations, they are able to provide critical care for their birds, owls, hawks and other birds.

If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation to support their programs, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org.