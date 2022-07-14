BCRFA to host upcoming fundraiser events

× Expand Photo courtesy of BCRA Facebook page

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama will host four upcoming events between August and October. Event proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Here is information on each of them:

Disc Golf Goes Pink

Huck it for breast cancer research at Disc Golf Goes Pink on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Calera. Players will play 36 holes across two courses at Oliver Park and George W. Roy Recreational Park. Check in opens at 7:30 a.m. and the first round begins at 9 a.m. Disc Golf Goes Pink is a PDGA-sanctioned disc golf tournament. Players will play two courses: Oliver Park and George W. Roy Recreational Park.

Registration ($45) includes 36 holes throughout the day and a player’s pack with disc, event t-shirt, specialty tumbler, and more. For more details and registration, visit bcrfa.org/events/discgolf.

Revvin’ 4 Research Charity Motorcycle Ride

Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson and Lhoist present the 13th Annual Revvin' 4 Research Charity Motorcycle Ride on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 1-4 p.m. in Pelham. Riders will enjoy a 50-mile police escorted ride through scenic Shelby County, starting and ending at Heart of Dixie Harley-Davidson. A post-ride cookout with music and refreshments will follow. For more details and registration, visit revvin4research.com.

CahabaQue BBQ Cook-Off

Cahaba Brewing Company in Avondale will be the backdrop for BBQ, beer and bragging rights at the fall CahabaQue BBQ Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1-4 p.m. Featuring Birmingham’s best backyard BBQ, craft beer, live music and activities for the kids. For more details and tickets, visit cahabaque.com.

Pink Up The Pace 5K & Fun Run

The Pink Up The Pace 5K and Fun Run is set for Sunday, Oct. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at Crestline Elementary School in Mountain Brook. The event includes a 5K and 1-mile Dolly Dash fun run. Runners and walkers are welcome in both races. Following the race, there will be refreshments and activities, including live music, face painting, petting zoo and inflatable obstacle course. For more details and registration, visit bcrfa.org/events/putp.

--Submitted by Wright Wiggins Rouse, Marketing & Communications Director for BCRFA