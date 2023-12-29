Birmingham’s Magic City Disco to perform in London’s New Year’s Day Parade

Magic City Disco, Birmingham’s only Groove Krewe, will be performing in London’s New Year’s Day Parade on Jan. 1, 2024.

The parade, which takes place in the West End of London and will be broadcast around the world, promises to be one of the biggest and best in the parade’s five decade long history. Organizers predict thousands of spectators to line the iconic two-mile route which passes some of the most historic buildings in London.

“Receiving an invitation to participate in this parade is a real honor. We will be performing with our sister city Krewe – Disco Amigos New Orleans, and we are thrilled to bring the joy of disco to an international audience,” said Leisha Harris, president of Magic City Disco. “Since our first appearance in Birmingham at the Do Dah Day Parade, we have participated in more than 160 events covering four states. We’re very proud of how far we’ve come in six years and the absolute joy we see on the faces of those who watch us in parades or performances.”

London’s New Year’s Day Parade will begin at 6 AM CST and will air locally on Alabama Public Television. The parade can also be viewed live and streaming on the London parade website at LNYDP.com. Other groups from Alabama participating in this parade include Talladega College Band and Huntsville High School Band.