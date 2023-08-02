Birmingham chiropractor releases book on natural health

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Lee Goldenberg. Dr. Lee Goldenberg × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Lee Goldenberg. The cover of “Chronic Health: What You Were Never Told About Getting and Staying Healthy.” Prev Next

Dr. Lee Goldenberg, a Birmingham chiropractor, podcaster, musician and author, has released a new book on natural health.

In “Chronic Health: What You Were Never Told About Getting and Staying Healthy,” Goldenberg shares his thoughts and experience on how people can improve their health naturally. He covers a wide range of topics, including immune system health, stress management, brain function, pregnancy and pediatric care, hormone regulation and more.

Goldenberg, who owns Greystone Chiropractic and Element Wellness, said that he wrote the book because he was frustrated with the way that conventional medicine treats chronic health conditions. He believes many of these conditions can be improved or even cured through natural means.

“I want people to know that there is hope,” Goldenberg said. “You don’t have to live with chronic pain or fatigue. You don’t have to take prescription medications that have side effects. You can improve your health naturally.”

The book has been a multi-year project for Goldenberg. He said it started as an idea of a “things to know” handbook for his patients, but it quickly expanded once he moved forward.

“I had in mind a 10-page workbook idea that my patients could use to identify certain aspects of their health,” he said. “That changed quickly, because I realized how much information I had that I wanted people to know.”

Goldenberg is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. He is a member of the American Chiropractic Association and the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. He is also a certified clinical nutritionist.

In practice for more than 17 years, Goldenberg has helped thousands of patients improve their health naturally. He celebrated 11 years at Greystone Chiropractic in July.

Element Wellness, which is also owned by Goldenberg, is located in the same building. Services there include cryotherapy, red light therapy, IV vitamin infusions, yoga classes and weight loss and nutritional consulting.

“There are so many ways that we can take care of our bodies naturally, and we try to offer as many services as possible to be a one-stop for our patients,” he said.

Goldenberg said he has been overwhelmed by the response to the book so far.

“Everyone has been very positive about it,” he said. “The positive feedback I’ve received from my patients means so much to me. I wrote this book for them.”

“Chronic Health: What You Were Never Told About Getting and Staying Healthy” is available for purchase at Goldenberg’s office as well as on Amazon and Kindle.