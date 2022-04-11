Brookwood Baptist Health Foundation to host Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser

Baptist Health Foundation, which supports the five Brookwood Baptist Health hospitals and Brookwood’s Freestanding Emergency Department through philanthropic initiatives, is currently selling tickets for their annual Wine, Women & Shoes fundraiser, set for April 28 from 5:30-9 p.m. at The Club.

The Foundation recently donated six automated CPR devices plus software to be used in patient care. The LUCAS device is an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device that helps teams around the world deliver high-quality, guidelines-consistent chest compressions to sudden cardiac arrest patients in the field, on the move and in the hospital. The device removes the close human contact needed for traditional CPR and brings in the element of automation which means consistent, continuous and high quality of chest compressions to sustain vital circulation to the heart and brain.

“Baptist Health Foundation is proud to fund the purchase of these devices, which are so vital to have especially during the pandemic, to assist with the care for patients at the hospitals we serve,” said Alison Scott, executive director of Baptist Health Foundation. “This is just one of the many ways we look to support the hospitals and patients through our non-profit initiatives.”

To raise money for items such as the Lucas device and to assist patients or employees in need, the Foundation hosts programs like their upcoming Wine, Women & Shoes event.

General admission tables are $1500 and VIP tables are $2000. General Admission tickets are $150 each and include access to the event, seated dinner, and a trendy swag bag filled with a variety of goodies that women will love. VIP tickets are $200 each and include access to the event, premium seating for the dinner program, plus special VIP only swag bags. Tickets can be purchased online at winewomenandshoes.com/birmingham.

Hospitals receiving the devices include Brookwood Baptist Medical Center (Homewood), Brookwood’s Freestanding Emergency Department (Greystone), Citizens Baptist Medical Center (Talladega), Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham), Shelby Baptist Medical Center (Alabaster) and Walker Baptist Medical Center (Jasper).