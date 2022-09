This year marks the 40th Anniversary of JBM. Since their inception in 1982, they have beeb educating young minds through the Montessori Method.

The 20th anniversary reunion and celebration is set for Sept. 18 at Bruno Montessori Academy, 5509 Timber Hill Rd. from 2-4 p.m.

There will be a dedication ceremony for founder Theresa Sprain beginning at 2 p.m. Guests can see old friends and enjoy treats, music, and fellowship.

For information, visit brunomontessori.org/giving/bruno-s-40th-anniversary