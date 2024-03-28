Chelsea author focuses on church giving in new book

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Robert Gaston at his Chelsea home with his book “Giving: Relationship and Obedience.”

When Robert Gaston was in 4th grade, he was at dinner with his mother, Ruth, and his teacher, Barbara Wainscott, when Wainscott said something he never forgot.

“She told me I needed to be a writer,” Gaston said.

The only problem was that, for many years, he didn’t know what he would write about.

Gaston, now a Chelsea resident, got his bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Texas at Austin and worked in sales off and on for 35 years. Then, in August 2017, he paid a visit to a cousin in Cincinnati, whom he had not seen in more than 30 years.

“We were having lunch at a restaurant, and he asked my wife, Lori, and I if we had been going to church,” Gaston said. “I said no, and he told us his story. I felt convicted but not attacked.”

Gaston said he hadn’t been attending church regularly for 10 years, and his wife had wanted to go but did not want to do so by herself. A month after that visit, they found themselves sitting in the pews of Chelsea Church of God, right around the corner from their home.

Three months later, Gaston got involved with Heavenly Smile, a faith-based Shelby County nonprofit that operates a community food pantry, a jail ministry, financial classes and Christmas assistance for local families. After toying with the idea of writing a book for almost 20 years, he decided it needed to be for “the kingdom.”

“Giving: Relationship and Obedience,” which was published in February, focuses on the decrease in giving to churches and the overall decline in church membership, and what can be done to address them.

“I include detailed research from the last 30 years about the financial state of our country and how it affects both us and the church,” Gaston said. “But mainly, I use the Word of God and the experiences God has shown me to discuss giving, rooted in the Word of God, for the benefit of everyone.”

Gaston said he believes that money — fear, greed and the love of it — is the number one reason for people leaving the church. He calls it “the elephant in the room.” However, lack of money is a contributing factor as well.

“Compared to the 1950s, people have a lot less disposable income,” he said. “The church is having to rely on a much smaller percentage of the population.”

Gaston noted that some churches have stopped passing around an offering plate because they don’t want people to feel uneasy.

“Money is a difficult subject. It’s very personal,” he said. “It even makes a lot of believers squirm.”

Gaston said the Bible talks about giving from cover to cover, and he uses his research and stories from the Bible to relate to the issues facing giving, both to and from the church.

“The Bible implies that we should live within our means,” he said. “We can offer our time, service and our prayers even if we can’t afford to give money. There are plenty of opportunities right here in Shelby County.”

Gaston said the book is for everyone, but he especially wants to reach those who are lost, searching or currently not coming to church for fellowship with other believers.

“The book is tough but gentle,” Gaston said. “My goal is to encourage people to strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ.

“Giving: Relationship and Obedience” is available through Amazon, Trilogy.tv and the Walmart and Barnes & Noble websites. Gaston is available for speaking to churches, fellowship groups and other organizations.

For more information, contact him by calling 256-267-8058 or email him at rgaston54@yahoo.com.