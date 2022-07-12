Chelsea resident Ashley N. Bell running for Shelby County District Court Judge, Place 1.

Chelsea resident, Ashley N. Bell, is the Shelby County Democratic Nominee for Shelby County District Court Judge, Place 1.

Bell will run against Republican Nominee, Erin Bell Welborn, during the General Election on Tuesday, November 8th. The winner of the General Election will replace Judge Jim R. Kramer, who is retiring as the Juvenile and District Court Judge.

Bell is a Full-Time practicing Attorney in Alabama and is the Founder of A. Bell Law Firm, LLC. As a practicing Attorney, she has devoted her life to juvenile law, criminal defense, family law, and domestic relations.

She is licensed to practice in all Alabama State Courts, as well as the Federal Courts in the Northern and Southern District of Alabama.

In addition, Bell is a Licensed Masters-Level Social Worker, and have served in many capacities.

Bell said thatJudge Kramer has done an amazing job serving the families of Shelby County and for his replacement, the citizens of Shelby County need someone who cares about and respects people.

"My parents taught me to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO," said Bell. Shelby County needs someone who will put people over politics. Someone who will listen to the families that come before them. Too often, we have voiceless individuals who feel as though they did not have their day in court. As a voice for the voiceless, I take pride in knowing that, as District Court Judge, I am able to reach a greater number of people and to be the voice for Shelby County."

With experience as an advocate, Bell said she is qualified to serve the families of this county and to work with other agencies to ensure that families are supported holistically.

She feels that children are the future and we have to do everything within our reach to make sure that our children have a future. Children have higher success rates when we reach the family unit as a whole, as children tend to be solely dependent upon their parents and/or custodians, she said. "Together, we can implement change and impact lives positively."

She added that Shelby County has grown over the years, to include different ethnicities and demographics and is the differences that make the county stronger.

"We all bring something unique to the table," she said. "Diversity and inclusion are both important to me. When I speak of diversity, I am not solely speaking of race. I believe in putting the right people, in the right places, at the right times. In Shelby, we’re all family and I believe that everyone has a voice, and that voice should be heard.”

Bell's motto is Faith, Family, Experience and Integrity. To learn more about Bell and her campaign, visit ashleynbellforjudge.com.

--Submitted by the Committee to Elect Ashley N. Bell