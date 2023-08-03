Chelsea senior chosen as page for Sen. Roberts

Claire King, a senior at Chelsea High School, was recently chosen to be a page for Senator Dan Roberts of District 15 for the special session that was held the week of July 17.

The special session became necessary when the Supreme Court ruled Alabama’s voting maps to be discriminatory.

King spent the week learning all about government and how the house and senate work. Along with Sen. Roberts, she met with Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, Senator Dan Roberts and others. She also led the senate chamber in the pledge of allegiance during a session.

King also represented Chelsea at Girls State in June.