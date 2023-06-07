Chelsea singer releases new single, launches contest

Chelsea singer Lexi Frederick recently released her latest single, "Life of the Party."

She will be performing the song as an opener at the Big Kaboom on Saturday, July 1.

Frederick is also launching a contest on June 11 in collaboration with her new single.

The contest is in collaboration with sponsor, Prestige Limousine Service, and the winner will receive: a free, four-hour limousine ride in a 14 passenger, Hummer H2 Limousine for a night out (includes gas and gratuity).

To enter, participants can go to Frederick's social pages @lexifrederickmusic and follow the page then like and share the contest video that will be posted. Then tag three friends in the comments section.

Names will be entered in the drawing that will be announced on her social media pages on July 2.

Winner must be 18 years of age or older (or accompanied by a legal guardian), rides must be taken in Birmingham or Tuscaloosa and are redeemable in July or August 2023 only.

For more about Frederick and her music, visit lexifrederick.com.

--Submitted by Renae Frederick