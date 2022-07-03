ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom draws thousands

by

Thousands gathered in Chelsea for ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom on Saturday, July 2. 

The event included vendors, food trucks, live music by Fake News and A-Town A List, children's activities and was capped off with a fireworks show. 

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said it was a "record crowd." Here's a look at some images from the evening. 

×

1 of 11

DSC_3314.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

2 of 11

DSC_3273.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

3 of 11

DSC_3277.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

4 of 11

DSC_3288.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

5 of 11

DSC_3289.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

6 of 11

DSC_3294.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

7 of 11

DSC_3296.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

8 of 11

DSC_3309.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

9 of 11

DSC_3311.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

10 of 11

DSC_3317.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE

×

11 of 11

DSC_3318.JPG

LEAH INGRAM EAGLE