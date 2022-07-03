ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom draws thousands

Thousands gathered in Chelsea for ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom on Saturday, July 2.
The event included vendors, food trucks, live music by Fake News and A-Town A List, children's activities and was capped off with a fireworks show.
Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said it was a "record crowd." Here's a look at some images from the evening.
×
1 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
2 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
3 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
4 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
5 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
6 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
7 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
8 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
9 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
10 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
×
11 of 11
LEAH INGRAM EAGLE