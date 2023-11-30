CVFD Annual Santa Tour returns Dec. 23

× Expand Photo courtesy of CVFD.

It is that time of the year again and the Cahaba Valley Fire District has teamed up with Santa Claus and will be coming through the district neighborhoods for our Annual Santa Tour.

Santa will visit our neighborhoods on Saturday, Dec. 23rd. The routes are listed below so residents can find out when he will be in their neighborhood.

All times and locations are subject to change due to emergency calls and/or inclement weather conditions. Any changes will be updated on the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/cvfemrd. The information is also on the department's website at cahabavalleyfire.org/santa-claus-run.