Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. charters new chapter In Shelby County

The Southern Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. has announced the chartering of the Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Chartered on April 28, 2024, with 95 Charter members, The Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter (SAAC) will expand Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.’s “Public Service” footprint in the Shelby County area.

.The Leadership team will include: Dr. Brenda Carter Taylor, Mrs. Judy Tramble, Dr. Erica Edwards-Lankford, Mrs. Natasha Flowers, Dr. Anjell Edwards, Ms. Latisha Love, Mrs. Efe’ Dangerfield and Attorney Angela Kennedy.

In keeping with the mission of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. the Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter will implement an array of public service initiatives that are centered around a Five-Point Programmatic Thrust: Economic Development, Educational Development, International Awareness and Involvement, Physical and Mental Health, and Political Awareness and involvement.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is the largest African American Women's organization in the world and has a membership of over 350,000 college-educated women.

For more information, contact: shelbyinterestgroup@gmail.com

--Submitted by Michele Christian