Desoto Caverns now Majestic Caverns

At a press conference on June 1, Joy Sorensen, President of DeSoto Caverns, announced the name change from DeSoto Caverns to Majestic Caverns.

As the first cavern on record in the United States by George Washington, Majestic Caverns’ historical footprint is one steeped in rich history and has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area for decades. The multi-generational, family-owned business has evolved in a number of ways since the purchase of the cave 110 years ago and the current leadership team felt now was the right time for a change.

“When our team first discussed changing the name, we wanted to name it something that truly depicted the physicality of the caverns, the experience visitors have/can expect to have and something that would resonate with national and international audiences. The word “majestic” has been used to describe the caverns by visitors for years and simply put, there is no other word that better describes it. It IS a majestic caverns,” said Sorensen.

Majestic Caverns will continue to serve guests well, demonstrating the core values of excellence, teamwork, and care, Sorensen said. "The new name does not reflect a change in management or tickets, it simply better expresses the enduring beauty of the caverns, honoring how those throughout history have described it, and it allows us to reach the hearts of our guests even better as Majestic Caverns.”

To celebrate the new name and in conjunction with National Cave Day (June 6) and the International Year of Cave and Karst, a special weekend is planned at Majestic Caverns. Visitors can enjoy 25% discounted online tickets for June 3-6 using the promo code "celebrate.” There will also be special entertainment, a new laser light show in the caverns and more.

Majestic Caverns is a 25 minute drive from Chelsea down U.S. 280 East.

For more information or tickets, visit majesticcaverns.com.