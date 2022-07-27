FULL MOON BAR-B-QUE launches 3rd Annual giveback program

Full Moon Bar-B-Que is taking nominations for their Backpack Blessings program through July 28.

The initiative provides food, supplies, and hope to the children of Alabama and Mississippi through anonymous nominations.

During the third year of the campaign, 100 recipients will be selected to receive a Backpack Blessing valued at over $250 just in time for school starting back in early August. Each backpack will be filled with a $40 Full Moon BBQ gift card, a $40 Walmart gift card, school supplies and an array of Full Moon BBQ swag items.

“We started Backpack Blessings in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and served a wide range of children across the state of Alabama,” states Joe Maluff, Co-Owner of Full Moon BBQ. “Our team at Full Moon BBQ knew there was a need that we could meet in the lives of students through a warm meal and a backpack filled with school supplies.”

“After seeing 50 children’s needs met and family spirits lifted in 2020, we decided to make this an annual tradition,” states David Maluff, Co-Owner of Full Moon BBQ. “This third year, we’re doubling our giveback and giving away 100 backpacks as well as opening this up to the state of Mississippi in addition to Alabama. Our hope is that these backpacks set the tone for each child’s upcoming school year by not only providing tools for success, but most importantly, the confidence every child deserves.”

To nominate a deserving child in the state of Alabama or Mississippi, visit the online entry form (fullmoonbbq.com/backpackblessings) and complete the nomination with detailed and specific information explaining why your nominee is deserving of a ‘Backpack Blessing.’ 100 winners will be selected, and Full Moon BBQ will ship each backpack to the winner’s residence.