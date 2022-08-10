Highland Lakes Women's Club donates proceeds from event

Proceeds raised from the Highland Lakes Garden Tour were recently presented to two local nonprofit organizations.

The Highland Lakes Women’s Club (HLWC) presented checks to Owens House and Trafficking Hope from the proceeds of The 2022 Outdoor Living and Garden Tour held on June 12.

Owens House is a children’s advocacy center located in Shelby County and Trafficking Hope's mission is to stop sex trafficking across the nation.

Vetrica Hill, Executive Director of Owens House, and Laura Domingue, founder of Trafficking Hope, were appreciative of the efforts of the HLWC in supporting their respective charities.