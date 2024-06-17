Hoover gives sendoff party for Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard listens to Hoover Council President John Lyda introduce her during a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, June 17, 2024. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard thanks the city of Hoover for supporting her over the past year during a Hoover City Council meeting on Monday, June 17, 2024, as Hoover Council President John Lyda listens. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Abbie Stockard Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard poses for a photo during a sendoff party for her at Hoover City Hall on Monday, June 17, 2024, as she prepares to compete in the Miss Alabama competition on June 26-19, 2024. Prev Next

The city of Hoover on Monday night held a sendoff party for Miss Hoover 2024 Abbie Stockard as she prepares to compete in the Miss Alabama 2024 competition next week at Samford University’s Wright Center.

The reception was held at Hoover City Hall just prior to the Hoover City Council meeting Monday night.

During the council meeting, Council President John Lyda thanked Stockard for her service to the city and wished well her at Miss Alabama.

“Abbie has served us incredibly well over the past year, and she will represent us incredibly well as she goes to Miss Alabama next week,” Lyda said.

Stockard said being Miss Hoover this past year has been an absolute blessing. This is the third year she has competed in Miss Alabama, and “this has by far been my favorite title,” she said. “It’s so nice being part of a community that actually cares about the Miss Alabama organization, and the Hoover community has given me so many opportunities to get involved and make appearances.”

If it weren’t for people like Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis, she wouldn’t have had such a successful year, she said. Stockard and volunteers supporting her organized a roast of Derzis at the Soiree Event Gallery in Hoover in April, and the event raised $190,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Stockard also launched an online question-and-answer series with two cystic fibrosis researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham that drew has drawn 10,000 viewers, according to a resolution about her that was read Monday night.

Stockard, who is from Vestavia Hills, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and hopes to obtain a doctorate of nurse anesthesia with a specialty in pediatrics.

She moves into a dorm Sunday in preparation for the Miss Alabama competition. Preliminary competitions are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the finals are Saturday night. The competition includes a private interview, an evening gown on-stage question, talent competition, and lifestyle and fitness competition.

Stockard first competed in Miss Alabama in 2022 as Miss Cahaba Valley 2022 and again last year asMiss Trussville 2023. She placed in the top five at Miss Alabama in both of the past two competitions. She’s hoping the third time will be the charm as Miss Hoover.

Read more about Stockard in this profile of her in the Hoover Sun.