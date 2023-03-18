Jeff State to host 5K, Eggstravaganza on April 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jeff State Community College.

The Ninth Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Community EGGstravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 8 at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road.

Runners will enjoy a low cost but highly rewarding 5K that includes swag bags, T-shirts and medals for winners.

After the race, all ages and furry friends can participate in the EGGstravaganza-- a 14,000-plus egg hunt full of candy, cash and prizes. Free popcorn, cotton candy and drinks will be served, and participants can hunt for over 2,500 eggs with tickets for free Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Urban Cookhouse wraps, Shake Shack burgers and custards, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Baba Java coffee and more tasty treats that will be on site.

The event will also feature photo booth, inflatables, and face painting.

Check in begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. The EGGstravaganza will begin after the awards ceremony, around 10:45 a.m.

For more information, visit jeffersonstate.edu/5k.

To register for the 5K, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/JudyMMerrittMemorial5KRunWalk