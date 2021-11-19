Local dancers to perform in "The Sound of Music" ballet at The Lyric

Birmingham’s Dance Studio will be presenting "The Sound of Music" reimagined as a ballet, on Saturday, November 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Lyric Theatre.

The ballet is inspired by music from 1965 musical film, and the von Trapp family's life story. Many of the dancers are from the 280 Living coverage area and include:

From Oak Mountain High School

Natalie Dezarn (Rolfe) OMHS

Olivia Harris (Maria von Trapp) OMHS

Mary Ashley Lester (Baroness) OMHS

Lily Grace Brockman (Leisl Von Trapp) OMHS

Lily Ham (Louisa von Trapp) OMHS

Camila Balderas (Brigitta von Trapp)

Isabella Guerra (Nun, Corps de Ballet

Annabelle Smith (Gretl von Trapp

Sarah Dean (Nun, Corps de Ballet

Martha Kendrick (Amelia von Trapp)

From the Greystone/Mt Laurel/Chelsea area

Ava Haskett (Nun, Corps de Ballet) SPHS

Anna Lane Reynolds (Nun, Corps de Ballet), Chelsea High School

From Briarwood Christian School

Caroline Lollar (Marta Von Trapp)

Maggie Mardick (Nun, Corps de Ballet)

Carrigan Bloxom (Nun, Corps de Ballet)

Ava Grayce Guerrier (Charlotte von Trapp)

From Indian Springs School

Edie Phillips (Nun, Corps de Ballet) Indian Springs

Homeschool:

Caroline Goodman (Mother Superior) from Seton Homeschool

Guest star Brandon Barranco will be dancing the role of Captain von Trapp. Barranco, who is a Birmingham resident, works as a professional dancer, choreographer and actor.

“We are excited about bringing this timeless classic to the city of Birmingham completely reimagined and full of dance at the beautiful Lyric Theatre,” said Jaclyn Shiflett, Artistic Director. “This beautiful ballet includes 27 young dancers from communities throughout the city of Birmingham.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at thedancestudio.art.