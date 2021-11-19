Local dancers to perform in "The Sound of Music" ballet at The Lyric

Birmingham’s Dance Studio will be presenting "The Sound of Music" reimagined as a ballet, on Saturday, November 20 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at The Lyric Theatre.
The ballet is inspired by music from 1965 musical film, and the von Trapp family's life story. Many of the dancers are from the 280 Living coverage area and include:
From Oak Mountain High School
- Natalie Dezarn (Rolfe) OMHS
- Olivia Harris (Maria von Trapp) OMHS
- Mary Ashley Lester (Baroness) OMHS
- Lily Grace Brockman (Leisl Von Trapp) OMHS
- Lily Ham (Louisa von Trapp) OMHS
- Camila Balderas (Brigitta von Trapp)
- Isabella Guerra (Nun, Corps de Ballet
- Annabelle Smith (Gretl von Trapp
- Sarah Dean (Nun, Corps de Ballet
- Martha Kendrick (Amelia von Trapp)
From the Greystone/Mt Laurel/Chelsea area
- Ava Haskett (Nun, Corps de Ballet) SPHS
- Anna Lane Reynolds (Nun, Corps de Ballet), Chelsea High School
From Briarwood Christian School
- Caroline Lollar (Marta Von Trapp)
- Maggie Mardick (Nun, Corps de Ballet)
- Carrigan Bloxom (Nun, Corps de Ballet)
- Ava Grayce Guerrier (Charlotte von Trapp)
From Indian Springs School
Edie Phillips (Nun, Corps de Ballet) Indian Springs
Homeschool:
- Caroline Goodman (Mother Superior) from Seton Homeschool
Guest star Brandon Barranco will be dancing the role of Captain von Trapp. Barranco, who is a Birmingham resident, works as a professional dancer, choreographer and actor.
“We are excited about bringing this timeless classic to the city of Birmingham completely reimagined and full of dance at the beautiful Lyric Theatre,” said Jaclyn Shiflett, Artistic Director. “This beautiful ballet includes 27 young dancers from communities throughout the city of Birmingham.”
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at thedancestudio.art.